Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County judge said he had trouble with a defendant’s request to be around minor children during a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Judge Ryan Tira asked “how many times are we going to trust him?” after a defense attorney for Christopher John Grob, 53, of Danville, asked that an exception to be around certain minor children be made as part of a plea deal.

Grob was sentenced to 24-49 days incarceration with three years of probation in addition to the standard sex offender registrations.

He was evaluated as a sexually violent predator according to an expert witness called at Tuesday's hearing. Grob was ordered to have no contact with minors as part of the plea deal. Despite that, his attorney asked if a condition be put in that would allow him around minor relatives currently living at his home in Danville.

“I’m having trouble with him being around minor children,” Judge Tira said. “I’m having a whole lot of trouble with this.”

Tira added he would not go along with a plea deal if the 53-year-old Grob did not have some type of supervision in place to be around the minor children. After a brief meeting with a family member and counsel, Grob agreed to only being around the minor children with supervision.

Randall Campbell and Melissa Campbell were ordered to sign an affidavit stating they would be responsible for the supervision. Randall and Melissa are relatives of Grob and live with him, Grob's wife, and several minor children.

Grob's deal means he enters a plea of "Nolo Contendere" to a single charge of unlawful contact with a minor. This means Grob admits blame, but is not found guilty of the charge.

Grob was ordered to have no contact with minors, agree to a PFA if filed by the victim, have no contact with the victim, and register for 25 years on the Sex Offender Registration Act (SORNA).

2021 trial

In 2019, Grob was charged with rape of a child, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13, and corruption of minors.

Grob was alleged to have assaulted a biological relative from 2017 to 2019. According to the complaint, he was accused of performing oral sex on the child and forced them to do the same. The minor, who was between the ages of seven and nine at the time the alleged abuse happened, recounted the events at a trial.

The victim identified body parts, clothing, bodily fluids, and actions taken by Grob during the incidents, police said. The assaults were alleged to have taken place at two different locations, the victim testified.

A jury returned a hung verdict in August of 2021 following that trial at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

1993 charges

Grob pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, statutory rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, indecent assault without concent, and corruption of minors in a separate case in 1993.

He was incarcerated in State Prison from December of 1993 to February of 2006. After being released, Grob was recommitted in October of 2009 before being paroled in 2011. He was recommitted for a second time that same year before his sentence maxed out in August of 2013.

Grob violated parole by having pornography in both instances, according to an expert witness who testified as Tuesday’s hearing. He is a sexually violent predator with pedophilic disorder, the witness added.

As a juvenile, Grob charged for the assault of an eight-year-old relative, according to the witness. He allegedly raped minors in all three cases filed against him dating back to 1980s.

During this week's sentencing, attorneys made a request for an exception that would grant Grob unsupervised access to minors living at his home in Danville.

“Why should I grant that exception?” Tira asked Grob's attorney.

A brief meeting was held before the defense agreed Grob would be supervised with the children.

Grob is a lifetime registrant on the Megan’s Law list. As part of his new sentence, he will be registered on the SORNA list for 25 years.

“This is a hard pill to swallow for me,” ADA Martin Wade told the court appearing frustrated by the events.

