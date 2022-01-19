Williamsport, Pa. — Matthew Joseph Zeigler, 49, a once-prominent Williamsport attorney, appeared in Lycoming County Court Wednesday, where Senior Judge Leete of Potter County heard several motions in the ongoing case.

Zeigler and his wife Christine Zeigler were arrested in December of 2020 on charges of sustained child abuse of their eight children. Since the arrest, Matthew Zeigler has been in and out of court, and is currently being held in Lycoming County Prison.

The motions heard on Wednesday included one to have the entire hearing canceled, another for bail modification, and a third for his outright release from custody.

The initial motion to dismiss the hearing was canceled allowing the other two motions to continue.

Zeigler’s attorney argued that several delays in setting the trial, which was most recently delayed in November, have robbed his client of a fair and speedy trial.

The defense argued that they had not received necessary documents from Lycoming County Children and Youth in a timely fashion.

“We are ready to go to trial,” prosecuting attorney Bernard Ashely Anderson said after the argument concluded.

Zeigler's defense also argued for a bail modification that would allow the former attorney to be released from custody. Zeigler, his defense attorney said, has secured a job and the ability to stay out of the Williamsport area.

Currently Zeigler is barred from being near his children per a Protection from Abuse order.

Zeigler told the judge he would live somewhere between Williamsport and Danville, naming Turbotville as the most likely location if released from prison.

“Matthew Zeigler is incapable of staying away from his children,” Anderson said. “I have no confidence for Matthew Zeigler to stay away from the victims. He is incapable of stopping himself from doing this behavior.”

Previous alleged violations of Zeigler's PFAs would support Anderson's claim.

Zeigler informed the judge that he has a job lined up to operate heavy machinery on a farm in Danville. However, Zeigler could not name the farm, give a precise location, or even tell the Judge who his employer would ultimately be. Nor would he offer a name of the individual who allegedly arranged the employment opportunity for Zeigler.

“He doesn’t have to do much to scare his children,” Anderson said. “It will cause a great deal of distress if he was out and about in the community. I don’t see any reason to change bail being denied.”

Zeiger was initially denied bail after being charged with eight counts of endangering the welfare of children along with several other offenses. That was modified on Dec. 16, 2020 to $100,000 monetary bail, which Zeigler met.

He allegedly violated a PFA order to stay away from his wife and children in June of 2021 and was taken back into custody.

If he were to be released on bail a second time, Zeigler said he would live and work outside of Williamsport, but indicated he would visit the city for certain occasions, including visiting friends and attending church.

Although he said he prefers grocery stores in Williamsport, he told the judge he would concede to shop at the Muncy or Montoursville Weis Markets.

“My desire is to reestablish a relationship with my children, through counseling,” Zeigler told the courtroom. “We would have a trained third party there that would handle emotional support. I never intentionally scared my children.”

Senior Judge Leete said he would make a ruling on the motions as soon as possible.

Docket sheet