Williamsport, Pa. — A federal judge partially ruled in favor of a local school district when he dismissed two counts in a lawsuit filed over knowledge of a sexual predator working at a middle school.

Jowever, Chief Judge Matthew Brann denied Loyalsock School District’s motion to dismiss all eight counts though in the lawsuit that included claims of negligence and emotional distress inflicted on the accuser.

The lawsuit stems from allegations that Loyalsock knew about the dangers posed by the girls middle school basketball coach, who later admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with students.

Kelli Vassallo, 41, of Williamsport pleaded guilty to third-degree felony intercourse/sexual contact with student and first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors in 2018 after two victims reported abuse. Vassallo was employed by Loyalsock Township School District as a middle school basketball coach at the time of the accusations.

An indictment filed in the Middle District Court of Pennsylvania named ten defendants, including administrators, school board members, teachers, counselors, former employees and/or charged agents/employees of the district. None were individually identifed, but all are accused of having knowledge of the dangers Vassallo posed to players on the team.

According to court records, the accuser made three allegations that were relevant to the “actual knowledge” the district had regarding Vassallo’s behavior.

“While employed at Loyalsock Township School District, Kelli Vassallo earned a reputation for acting inappropriately with female students due to her behavior surrounding (female victim #1),” wrote attorney Brian Kent.

An example stemmed from an allegation placed against Vassallo that involved the first victim in the case. Authorities said Vassallo groomed the child and assaulted them for a time period that spanned 2007 to 2011. That included accusations of rape.

Brann cited several examples of administrators using language that indicated they knew Vassallo was a danger to certain female students on the basketball team.

According to a complaint filed by Kent, who is representing the accuser in the lawsuit, when teachers were informed of the abuse, they told the victim they were “suspicious” of Vassallo. The high school principal at the time was quoted in both an indictment and memorandum opinion as saying he “had a feeling” about Vassallo.

"The principal then indicated to [Plaintiff] that he hoped she would not resent him because, in his misguided opinion, he did everything he could to prevent Vassallo from preying on children she supervised as a coach and employee at Loyalsock Middle School,” Kent wrote.

Kent argued these examples were more than enough to prove the plaintiff’s [Jane Doe's] lawsuit had enough evidence to continue.

“Jane Doe’s allegations about the 2010 ChildLine report and the observations and admissions by School District staff — in particular, the High School principal—demonstrate that an appropriate person had actual knowledge that Vassallo posed a substantial danger to students,” Bran wrote in the memorandum filed this week.

According to the memorandum, Brann concluded there was no dispute that Vassallo abused Jane Doe in 2013 and 2014. Brann stated most of Jane’s Doe’s claims could proceed, because they did demonstrate the district’s “actual knowledge of the risk of abuse” the Judge concluded.

In a filing this week, Brann dismissed with prejudice counts of vicarious liability and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Claims that are dismissed with prejudice cannot be refiled.

Claims of Title IX violations, negligence, negligent infliction of emotion distress, negligent failure to rescue, negligent failure to warn, and negligence per se will all remain in the lawsuit.

