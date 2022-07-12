Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners have been ordered to “promptly” return four employees to the county controller’s office, along with the office’s accounts, ledgers, and documents.

Senior Judge John B. Leete, who is presiding over the civil suit filed by County Controller Krista Rogers against the commissioners, also said he will decide within 15 days which party will pay the legal fees.

The injunction forces the commissioners to reinstate the employees, as well as their employee functions, including monitoring payroll, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. The commissioners had stripped the controller’s office of authority over these operations last year.

Although those jobs had previously been performed by the commissioner’s office for decades, a 2018 state ruling shifted those functions to the controller.

Commissioners Scott Metzger, Tony Mussare, and Rick Mirabito issued a statement Monday, saying they disagreed with the recent ruling by Leete, calling it “wrong for a number of reasons.”

“We will be analyzing that decision while we consider how best to proceed,” the statement said.

The commissioners contend that having the controller’s office in charge of the accounts and payroll, while also overseeing it, would be like the “fox … guarding the hen house.”

“We cannot believe that the General Assembly wanted a division of the duties between the Controller and the Commissioners in a manner that would permit such an arrangement to exist,” the statement continued.

The ongoing dispute began after Rogers and her staff took over those functions in 2019. In 2021, the commissioners voted to take back several of those jobs and reclassify them under their Office of Budget and Control. At the time, commissioners released a statement saying the move was made amid concerns about Rogers’ handling of the new duties.

“Two years ago, [Rogers] argued that the now transferred functions should be placed under her jurisdiction...with the expectation that the transfer would be seamless and have no effect on county government and county taxpayers. Plainly put, that expectation has not been fulfilled, despite the two years the Controller has had to absorb the functions and debug any problems,” commissioners said last year.

Rogers argued the commissioners were trying to set up a “shadow government” by removing staff and putting the functions of her office under their control.

Related reading: County Commissioners vs. Krista B. Rogers: Taxpayers footing bills on legal fees

The commissioners filed a court complaint against Rogers, which was later dismissed by Leete last July, according to court records.

In Leete’s latest ruling, he says state code “makes it clear the controller is to maintain the county financial records.”

Leete also notes the same section of code dealing with accounts and payroll functions is the responsibility of the controller.

“This language strongly reinforces the controller’s position and is contrary to the commissioners’ usurpation of her duties and staff," Leete wrote.

The commissioners say the new order is “legally incorrect,” and they will continue to “assess the practical question of whether the functions can now be effectively handled by the controller’s office.”

“The answer to that question will drive our decision,” the statement concluded. “We wish to emphasize that we are not approaching this decision in an adversarial manner, but simply from the point of view of what is best for our taxpayers.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.