Williamsport, Pa. — Bail has been set for a man accused of more than 1,000 sex crimes.

Judge Ryan Tira ordered bail for Timothy Darren Stroud, 64, set at $50,000 secured with non-monetary conditions to be placed on intense supervised bail. District Magesterial Judge Denise Dieter originally denied Stroud bail in March of 2023.

Tira granted the motion filed by Defense Attorney Robert Hoffa, according to an opinion by the Judge on May 22.

If released, the 64-year-old Stroud would be placed on an electronic monitor, be under strict house arrest, prohibited from using social media, have no contact with the accusers or their families, and have no contact with minors.

The Commonwealth argued Stroud should remain incarcerated without bail given the nature of the crimes. Stroud’s approved residence is located less than a mile from an elementary school, prosecutors said.

“There are not conditions or combinations of conditions other than imprisonment that will reasonably assure the safety of both the victims and the community at large,” the Commonwealth argued.

The defense countered saying the last alleged incident had occurred in 2018, approximately five years ago. Stroud is a longtime resident of Lycoming County, a veteran, and has had no prior contact with the criminal justice system. Additionally, Stroud’s home had also been approved by the Bail Release Program, according to the motion.

Stroud is accused of more than 1,000 sex crimes against children. Those charges include rape of a child, rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

Stroud also has another case pending with charges that include child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Stroud is scheduled to appear before Judge Nancy Butts on July 7 for criminal pre-trials, according to court records.

