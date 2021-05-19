In a surprising twist, Lycoming County court of common pleas Judge Marc F. Lovecchio announced he will be retiring on January 2, 2022.

Court house sources were saying Lovecchio was retiring over flack he has received for lighter sentencing since his election to the bench in 2009.

"When one retires, rumors and speculation swirl. It is understandable," said a statement from Lovecchio.

In an interview, he said "I've been thinking on it for about a year now."

But Lovecchio addressed the 'Judge of Hope' joke that has followed him.

"Go see the Judge of Hope in court room four," Lovecchio said jokingly.

"I would take the hard right, not the easy wrong. But that is not an attack on any other judge. I put a lot of effort in to making the right call in the correct circumstances. That's the part of being fair."

Lovecchio elaborated on his decision to step down after only twelve years on the bench.

"It gets heartwrenching," Lovecchio said on being a judge. "I'm kind of burned out. I fought the good fight."

"We were sad to see that he is stepping down from the bench. Marc Lovecchio has been a terrific judge. We wish him a good retirement," said Linda Sosniak, chair of the Lycoming County Democratic Committee.

But Lovecchio went further on his personal beliefs about judges.

"First off, I believe in term limits. Judges should have term limits or be appointed for life."

"We have become the dumping ground for many societal problems and are ill equipped to deal with them. In a nutshell, we lack time, resources, personnel and options. These issues include, but are not limited to, mental health, poverty, lack of education, substance use disorders, trauma, transiency, lack of employment and opportunity, child victims of dysfunctional families, delays, and lack of trust in the system," said the initial statement released by Lovecchio.

When mentioning his impending retirement, Lovecchio said being off the bench "Gives me the freedom to be an advocate."

"I plan on establishing a mediation/arbitration practice to ease our backlog of cases and perhaps to expand it into the criminal realm. I will participate in community coalitions to support alternative methods to deal with these issues. I plan on public speaking engagements to share my experiences and suggestions. I plan on teaching at the college level, in order to share my experiences and suggestions," said the statement released by Lovecchio this morning.

Lovecchio graduated from Princeton University in 1980 and the University Of Pittsburgh School Of Law in 1984, graduating Cum Laude. He was Editor of the Law Review and practiced law in Pittsburgh, concentrating in civil defense and employment and labor law. Upon moving to Williamsport, he practiced as a partner at Campana, Lovecchio & Morrone for many years in federal, state and administrative courts.

But Lovecchio explained his impending retirement job was perfect timing because it is allowing him to practice an area of the law which initially inspired him to be a lawyer.

"My dad was a doctor," Lovecchio said. "I went in to law originally wanting to do medical malpractice cases. That was my main motivating factor to do the work."

"The opportunity arose," Lovecchio mentioned about his soon-to-be role at McCormick Law Firm in Williamsport. Lovecchio had mentioned he knows he will be a better lawyer having served on the bench as a judge.

If Lovecchio has been proclaimed 'Judge of Hope' for some, it is because his heart is in the right place.

Lovecchio also mentioned he was motivated to retire because his son, Peter, recently began practicing law in Alaska.

"I wanted to be there for him," Lovecchio said.

When broached about a future run for public office, Lovecchio laughed and mentioned he had not really thought about it.