Williamsport, Pa. – Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio recently ordered the accuser in a rape case to preserve the contents of her cell phone.

"Any evidence related to the relationship of the parties, potential consent, and any admissions or denials after the fact would be highly probative and relevant," Lovecchio wrote in a Jan. 22 order.

Through First Assistant Public Defender Matthew Welickovitch, defendant Joshua Morehart, 31, successfully argued to preserve the contents of the phone "in the interest of justice."

Morehart was charged with three counts of felony rape last month after a female complainant alleged he forcibly penetrated her vagina with his penis. She claims he raped her on three occasions between September and October 2020 in Jersey Shore Borough, according to Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Officer Tyler Bierly.

At Morehart's preliminary hearing, the victim testified that she communicated with Morehart her using Facebook Messenger and her cell phone.

Subsequently, Morehart specifically identified evidence on the accuser's phone that he wishes to be preserved and disclosed, Lovecchio said.

Given the gravity of the charges against Morehart and to foster "an equal playing field," Lovecchio agreed to grant Morehart's motion to preserve evidence.

"However, the court cannot ignore the privacy interests of the victim. Thus, the court will not allow a carte blanche examination of the cell phone," Lovecchio said.

Only items pertaining to the relationship/interactions between Morehart and the woman will be disclosed, Lovecchio said. Disclosure will be limited to six months prior to the first alleged incident and all time after the alleged incidents, Lovecchio said.

"If it is possible, the court will review the information in camera and decide what can be released. However, there would need to be a phone dump reduced to writing and/or documents," Lovecchio wrote.

Morehart's next scheduled court appearance is March 2 at 9 a.m. in Judge Lovecchio's courtroom.

Docket sheet

Lovecchio's order