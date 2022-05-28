Williamsport, Pa. — A 43-year-old man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to 75 years for sex crimes against a child.

Collin Scott Reid, 43, of Montgomery was sentenced to a minimum of 75 years during a hearing this week at the Lycoming County Courthouse. Reid was found guilty of multiple felonies that included aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, forcible compulsion, and statutory sexual assault along with several misdemeanor offenses during a two-day criminal trial in Nov. of 2021.

Reid was accused of the crimes after a Dec. 25, 2019 incident in which he digitally penetrated the victim. Several more incidents were uncovered as authorities spoke with the victim, who testified against Reid during the two-day trial.

“I’ll have to protect my future kids from men like him,” the victim said during testimony at sentencing. “I’ll have to teach my future kids about men like him.”

The victim spoke moments after Reid attempted to explain himself, citing drug use as the main reason for his actions.

“(Accuser) was abused mentally and physically,” Reid said when he addressed the courtroom. “There’s nobody to hold accountable other than myself.”

First Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade agreed as he noted Reid’s record and numerous chances at getting mental health help and rehabilitation. Reid was on probation at the time of the assaults. He also tested positive for methamphetamine.

“He understands the pain he inflicted on the victim by making them testify,” Reid’s attorney Tyler Calkins said. “Show wisdom and mercy and don’t give a life sentence. It will not change the damage to the victim.”

If Reid served his minimum, he would be approximately 118 years old when eligible for release. He could serve a maximum of 150 years of incarceration.

