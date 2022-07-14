Williamsport, Pa. — A Montoursville man who pled guilty to raping an eight-year-old in 2014 was denied his request for bail during a hearing with Judge Nacy Butts at the Lycoming County Courthouse on Thursday.

Brian K. Morehart, 37, requested intense supervised bail to get his affairs in order and visit with a sick girlfriend. Morehart's public defender Tyler Calkins said his client understands the length of his sentence will be long.

Earlier this month Morehart pled guilty to rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child. Both are first-degree felonies.

Morehart was initially denied bail by Judge William Solomon, who said he was a danger to society during a preliminary arraignment. Butts quickly denied Morehart's second request for bail. A sentencing date is set for Nov. 1.

Morehart pled guilty to the rape an eight-year-old who came forward to police in 2021. A affidavit filed by State Police Trooper Matthew Miller said Morehart rubbed his genitals on the minor and forced her to commit sexual acts.

Morehart initially denied the allegations, calling the victim a liar. Morehart later confessed to touching the minor and making her perform sex acts.

