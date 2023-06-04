Williamsport, Pa. — A judge denied a motion from a defendant who claimed police found a gun on him during an illegal search.

President Judge Nancy Butts ruled state police troopers working with detectives from the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit did legally search a satchel allegedly belonging to Rocellus Zimear Carter in August of last year. The 22-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for running a stop sign, according to the motion.

Carter allegedly showed troopers a “dime” bag of marijuana in his satchel when asked if there was any contraband inside the car. During the ensuing search, troopers located a gun inside Carter’s bag, according to a complaint.

Both Carter and the driver gave consent to search the vehicle after the bag of marijuana was shown to authorities. Despite that, Carter claimed troopers did not have a right to search the vehicle or bag.

Troopers had both occupants sit on a curb next to the vehicle as they searched. Carter was even directed to leave the satchel on the passenger’s seat, troopers said.

Troopers were acting as narcotics detectives “stead” when they stopped the vehicle in August of last year, Butts said. Even though troopers did not disclose both Carter and driver could have said “no” to the search, they did not deceive them or force them to consent, according to the motion.

Carter is scheduled to appear in court on July 7 for criminal pretrials. Carter was charged with first degree murder and several other offenses in 2023.

He is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet

