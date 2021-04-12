Williamsport, Pa. -- Pointing to the fact that he self-surrendered and is well-supervised by his parents, today Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts denied a motion to revoke Jonathan Kula's bail.

Kula, 24, is accused of sending a pornographic video of himself to a chid he knew to be 13 over a social media platform.

Kula was already out on bail for 2019 charges of felony child pornography when this alleged contact happened.

The Commonwealth claimed the defendant to be a danger to society, to which Kula's attorney Robert Hoffa said, "There's no basis other than the DA feels they look bad. Why they're doing this now is beyond me."

Hoffa said the man is being supervised by his parents, and that his social media accounts are password protected and guarded by his mother.

According to Hoffa, Kula is employed and undergoing counseling. "We would be open to supervised bail, he could wear an ankle monitor," Hoffa said.

President Judge Nancy Butts was sympathetic to that point of view, noting that the DA's office might have made a stronger argument for denying bail during Kula's preliminary hearing on March 19 when bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.

In charges filed March 17, Lycoming County Detective Calvin R. Irvin alleged that Kula, had unlawful contact with a minor in Lycoming County on Dec. 22.

The claim alleges that Kula talked to the female juvenile using Snapchat video chats and messaging over a two-to-three day period.

"When questioned Kula admitted knowing that [the juvenile] was only 13 years old," Irvin wrote.

The investigation began as a call from the Lycoming County Communication Center to the Muncy Borough Police Department that Alyssa M. Fuller, 28, reported an attempted child abduction at the Turkey Hill, Green Alley, Muncy.

Fuller gave the suspect vehicle's license plate information, which came back to Joshua Kula of Trout Run, according to the criminal complaint.

Irvin and Muncy Borough Police Detective Raymond O. Kontz III made contact with Kula at his house. Irvin alleges that Kula admitted to being at the Turkey Hill in Muncy "meeting a friend" who he described as a 13-year-old girl that he'd chatted with on Snapchat.

Kula told officers that the girl asked him to meet her and gave him a place and time. He arrived and was speaking to her through his rolled-down window, according to the complaint, when her 14-year-old boyfriend suddenly appeared and began punching him in the face, police allege.

Fuller is accused by police of orchestrating the encounter involving the minors to "confront" Kula and yelling "I have a gun" at him as he attempted to flee the scene.

Fuller would later be charged by Muncy Police with false reporting and obstruction in connection to the incident.

The Commonwealth's motion to revoke Kula's bail was another step in the ongoing saga of a number of recent acts of apparent vigilantism: civilians going rogue to arrange and film incriminating encounters with alleged internet sex predators.

On Apr. 9, the day of Fuller's waived arraignment, she staged a 'Kids Lives Matter' protest in front of District Magistrate Kemp's office in Muncy. NorthcentralPa.com interviewed Fuller about the charges brought against her.

"I felt like the criminal here even though I'm not the criminal here. We're dealing with an offender that has done this before and I feel like he may have connections with the court systems on maybe delaying a few things," said Fuller.

Kula is the son of a local deputy sheriff.

In court on Monday, Butts stated for the record that she was not aware of the deputy sheriff's relationship and it was not an influence in her decision to deny the motion to revoke bail.

"How you manage your release from today forward is up to you," Butts told Kula, suggesting that a third strike in her courtroom would result in no bail.

NCPA reporters Morgan Snook and Brett Crossley contributed to this report.