Harrisburg, Pa. – Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Allen P. Page III was again certified for service as a member of the Pennsylvania Judiciary after successfully completing continuing legal education course work, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC).

Conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board (MJEB) and the AOPC, the week-long instructional program program for Magisterial District Judges (MDJs) is designed to ensure that MDJs remain current in a variety of legal topics and management techniques required to fairly adjudicate cases and effectively supervise a district court office.

Included in this year's curriculum are updates on the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code; Landlord/Tenant Law; Drug & Alcohol Addiction, Treatment and Recovery; Civil Law; Ethics Review; Magisterial District Judge System Computer and Remote Access; Bail and Arraignments; Criminal Law and Procedure; Game Code; Handling Bombs and Suspicious Packages; Notary Law; Linking Courts and Behavioral Health; and A Session on Leadership Blind Spots.

Continuing education course work is required by statute of each of the more than 500 Pennsylvania MDJs, with approximately 50 MDJs attending one of 14 such classes during each academic year.

MDJs represent the "grass roots" level of Pennsylvania's judicial system. In counties other than Philadelphia, they have jurisdiction over summary, criminal and motor vehicle cases, landlord/tenant matters and other civil actions claiming amounts under $12,000. MDJs also have jurisdiction to issue arrest and search warrants and to hold arraignments and preliminary hearings in criminal cases.

Before Justices, Judges, and Magisterial District Judges can be appointed or elected to their positions, they must meet certain basic requirements such as citizenship and residency. In addition, all but Magisterial District Judges must be members of the Bar of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Judge Page last ran for a seat in May 16, 2017 primary to serve Magisterial District 29-1-02, which is the eastern section of the City of Williamsport. Judge Page retired in 2019 but continues to fill in as a Senior Judge when needed.

He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and completed studies at the University of Arizona and Ohio State University.

Page has received the SCJAP Themis Award for lifetime achievement as a magisterial district judge and has served on the executive board for the statewide association of magisterial district judges.