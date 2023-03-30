Harrisburg, Pa. — Judge Aaron Biichle, Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge, has renewed his certification for service.

The renewal required Judge Biichle to complete educational programming that informs judiciary members about changes and updates in laws and other relevant information.

The educational program for Magisterial District Judges is held at the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg and with distance education. The 32-hour continuing education program helps to keep judges current in various legal topics and management techniques that will help them to efficiently, fairly adjudicate cases and supervise magisterial district court offices.

This year's courses included: Pennsylvania Vehicle Code Updates; Civil and Landlord Tenant Law; Law for Identifying and Reporting Child Abuse; Criminal Law and Procedure; Bail Procedures; Judicial Ethics; Mental Health Overview; MDJS Case Management System; Public Access; Emergency Preparedness and Office Security; Media Relations; Audits and Case Management; Technology Use and Self-Care; Intergovernmental Relations; Veterans in the Courts; Civil and Landlord Tenant Issues Involving Elders; Ethics and the Disciplinary Process for Magisterial District Judges; and Language Access in the Courts.

Judges attend classes each week in the fall and spring semesters of the academic year. Formerly it was a five-day course conducted entirely in person, but for the 2022-23 semester, judges were required to complete one day of distance education and four days of in person instruction.

Magisterial District Judges are considered the "grassroots" level of Pennsylvania's judicial system. In all counties except Philadelphia, they have jurisdiction over summary criminal cases, motor vehicle cases, civil cases under $12,000, and landlord tenant matters. They issue arrest and search warrants, conduct preliminary arraignments, set bail, and hold preliminary hearings in criminal cases.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.