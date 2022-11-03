Williamsport, Pa.—Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Rep. Austin Davis, attacked opponent Doug Mastriano as one of the most dangerous Republicans in the country during a campaign stop at Lycoming College in Williamsport Tuesday morning.

Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman, who is facing incumbent Republican, U.S. Rep. Dan Mueser, was also in attendance.

All three candidates called out Mastriano and other down-ballot Republicans for their “extremism.”

Waldman called Mastriano “Dishonest Doug,” claiming “against everything American and everything democratic.”

She also attacked her opponent, Dan Meuser, calling him “Do Nothin’ Dan.”

Echoing Waldman’s sentiments, Davis said Pennsylvanian’s “fundamental rights and fundamental freedoms” were “on the line Nov. 8.”

“Josh and I are running against the most extreme and dangerous Republican ticket in the country,” Davis said, referring to Mastriano and his running mate Carrie DelRosso.

Shapiro went after Mastriano for being outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when a group of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building to try and stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Shapiro claimed that Mastriano was not there as a protestor but as “part of a violent mob.”

Shapiro said that Mastriano would look to decertify electronic voting equipment ahead of the 2024 presidential election and that he would install “conspiracy theorists” inside the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Under a Shapiro-Davis administration, “a pro-democracy” secretary of state would be installed, and bills that reach the governor’s desk looking to get rid of mail-in voting would be vetoed, Shapiro said to NCPA.

Davis, in similar remarks, said Mastriano talks about “not certifying elections where he doesn’t agree with the winner.”

“We should be expanding the right and access to the ballot box and not restricting it,” Davis told NCPA.

Davis called Mastriano unfit to serve in the general assembly, “let alone as governor.”

Mastriano was also attacked for the uncovered photo of him wearing a Confederate uniform, which dates back to his time as a faculty member at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pa.

Davis called the attire the “uniform of traitors” and said, “that uniform, to black and brown people, represents the enslavement of our people.”

On a related topic, Shapiro said that Mastriano often talks about freedom. But when it comes to abortion access, “Is it freedom to tell women what to do with their bodies? Is that freedom?” Shapiro said.

Shapiro has long said he would veto any bill that looks to restrict abortion access in Pennsylvania.

Touting his reputation as attorney general, Shapiro claimed to have taken 8,000 drug dealers off the street.

“I recognize those dealers, on the street corners, didn’t manufacture this crisis,” Shapiro said. “You know who did? The greedy executives in pharmaceutical company boardrooms. They’re the ones that manufactured this crisis.”

He then went on to tout his record of fighting against those pharmaceutical companies, claiming to have brought “a billion dollars back to Pennsylvania” for drug treatment.

As an administration, Shapiro and Davis would support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, take a pro-union stance, and eliminate college degree requirements on “thousands of state-government jobs," according to Shapiro.

Despite politician names on the ballot, “it’s your rights and your future that’s on the line right now," Shapiro said, referring to all Pennsylvanians.

Shapiro did not provide comment on the ongoing investigation into Williamsport's River Valley Transit when asked.

The Mastriano campaign did not return requests for comment at the time of publication.

