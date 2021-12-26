New York, NY. – A horse trainer was ordered to pay over $26 million in restitution and serve five years in prison for charges of animal abuse stemming from the use of performance enhancing drugs on horses.

The sentencing of the horse trainer, Jorge "Juice Man" Navarro, was announced on Dec. 17 by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Navarro has been charged for animal abuse through using performance enhancing drugs on horses.

Horses that Navarro trained and drugged include XY Jet, the horse who won the 2019 Golden Shaheen race in Dubai. Navarro spent several years drugging horses, switching between drug suppliers, and trying out new drugs. He became known as the "Juice Man" for his horse doping, even keeping a pair of Crocs with the nickname on them.

The charges in this case are the result of investigations of widespread racehorse trainer, veterinarian, and performance enhancing drug distributor involvement in manufacturing, distributing, and using adulterated and intentionally mislabeled drugs to cheat in horse racing.

Those involved in the horse doping profited from the success of drugged horses through earning shares of winnings and improving their horses' racing records, increasing the prestige of the trainers. Veterinarians involved in the schemes also made extra money through the sales and administration of performance enhancing drugs.

Navarro's doping scheme was performed using misbranded "clenbuterol." Using the brand name, he could distribute and discuss the drug freely while coordinating with associates. The adulterated drug contained "blood building" ingredients that can lead to heart problems.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said during his announcement:

“Jorge Navarro’s case reflects failings, greed, and corruption at virtually every level of the world of professional horse racing. For money and fame, corrupt trainers went to increasing extremes to dope horses under their care. Unscrupulous owners, who stood to profit directly, encouraged and pressured trainers to win at any cost. Veterinarians sworn to the care and protection of their patients routinely violated their oaths in service of corrupt trainers and to line their own pockets. Assistants and grooms all witnessed animal abuse in the service of greed, but did little to stop such conduct, and engaged in myriad ways to support notoriously corrupt trainers.

Structures designed for the protection of the horses abused in this case failed repeatedly; fixtures of the industry – owners, veterinarians, and trainers – flouted rules and disregarded their animals’ health while hypocritically incanting a love for the horses under their control and ostensible protection. Standing as the keystone for this structure of abuse, corruption, and duplicity was Jorge Navarro, a trainer who treated his animals as expendable commodities in the service of his ‘sport.’ Today’s sentence appropriately condemns the danger inherent in Navarro’s crime and reflects the seriousness with which this Office takes the kind of abuse that Navarro practiced.”