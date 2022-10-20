Braddock, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, released updated medical records Wednesday.

The report comes from an appointment Fetterman had with his primary care doctor on Friday, Oct. 14.

The report states that Fetterman “is recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve” and “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

The Report also says that “[Fetterman] spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits.”

It also notes that Fetterman continues to suffer from “auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty.”

“Occasional words he will ‘miss’ which seems like he doesn’t hear the word, but it is actually not processed properly,” the report reads.

In addition, Fetterman’s physical exam was normal with blood pressure 116/82, heart rate 80, and pulse oximetry of 97% on room air. His lung exam was clear, his heart rate was regular, and his strength was normal.

The results from lab testing were also positive with Fetterman’s doctor noting the candidate’s lipid profile for cholesterol as “excellent” and reporting that his kidney function, electrolytes, liver function, and vitamin levels are all normal.

“Since my stroke five months ago, one of the best parts of this campaign has been the unbelievable number of Pennsylvanians who have shared their own stories with us about the major health problems they’ve faced and overcome in their lives,” Fetterman said in a statement about the medical report. “It reminds me why I’m fighting to slash health care costs and make it so every Pennsylvanian can spend more time with the people they love. Unfortunately for Dr. Oz, I’m ready to serve and continue to get better every single day.”

Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has consistently attacked Fetterman for pulling back from the campaign trail and media following the Lieutenant Governor’s stroke back in May.

In a statement to NCPA, Rachel Tripp, Senior Communications Advisor for the Oz campaign, made a hit at Fetterman for his crime policies and his unpaid taxes.

"That's good news that John Fetterman's doctor gave him a clean bill of health,” Tripp said. “The bad news is that John Fetterman still supports releasing convicted murderers out on the streets and has zero explanation for why he didn't pay his taxes 67 times. And now that he apparently is healthy, he can debate for 90 minutes, start taking live questions from voters and reporters, and do a second debate now too."

Oz, during a campaign stop in Williamsport back in August, said that Fetterman “won’t come out.”

Since then, Fetterman has gone on a major media tour, including a long-form interview with NBC and answered questions from PennLive’s editorial board.

Oz also used the campaign stop to callout Fetterman for his refusal to agree to a debate, something which Fetterman has since agreed to as well.

That debate is set to take place Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. in Harrisburg, Pa. hosted by Nexstar Media.

