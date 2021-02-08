John Fetterman makes bid for 2021 Senate seat official, fighting for 'one Pennsylvania'

Harrisburg, Pa. – "I'm going to fight not for one part of Pennsylvania, not for one party of Pennsylvania, but for one Pennsylvania," stated Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, in a video announcing his official bid for U.S. Senate in 2021.

Fetterman, a Democrat known for his outspoken support of marijuana legalization and "talk is cheap" mentality, is the first major candidate to announced their bid to fill the seat of current Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

Toomey announced his retirement late last year, paving the way for what will surely be a competitive race within and between parties.

Towering at 6-foot-8, sporting tattoos on both arms, known for giving interviews while wearing his Dickies or Carhatts, Fetterman does not fit the bill of a typical Democrat.

For one thing, Fetterman has been critical of the Democratic party's lack of support for marijuana legalization. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Fetterman described legalization as a political "bazooka" because of its "unifying" power among voters.

"It’s that libertarian thing where it’s like, 'Where do you get off telling me what I am able to do or not do for my own well-being and health when these are things that I can grow in my backyard with tomatoes.' And I think everyone’s finally realizing how truly absurd this view is. And you don’t have to have an R [or a] D after your name to be disgusted by that kind of prohibitionist mindset," Fetterman told Rolling Stone.

In addition to marijuana legalization, Fetterman is an open advocate for LGBTQ rights, Medicare for All, and labor unions.

Prior to serving as Lt. Governor, Fetterman was the mayor of Braddock, a steel town just outside of Pittsburgh. He has the town's zip code tattooed on one arm and the dates of murders on the other. During his three consecutive terms as mayor, he focused on reducing violence in the community and improving the economic situation of the town.

He has remained an advocate for steel workers in Pennsylvania, and kicked off his campaign for Senate with the support of two labor unions: United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776 and the United Steelworkers District 10. All together, these unions represent a total of nearly 80,000 Pennsylvania workers.

After being elected as Lt. Governor, he refused to move into the Lt. Governor's mansion and asked the state to sell the home for revenue, a request the state denied. Instead, the Fetterman's opened up the mansions 30-by-40 foot pool to the public, reportedly referring to it as "the People's Pool."

Pennsylvania Second Lady and John's wife, Gisele Fetterman, organized programs in collaboration with area non-profits and schools to help give "underserved populations the opportunity to swim" and combat "high drowning rates among minority groups."

Most recently, the second lady made headlines after speaking out after she was the target of racism while grocery shopping in Pittsburgh near the Fetterman's home.

The 2021 race will be Fetterman's second time running for a Toomey's Senate seat. In 2016, he ran as an underdog for the seat but lost to the Democratic favorite, Katie McGinty, in the primary. Fetterman faired much better in his 2018 run for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, beating the Democrat incumbent in the primary and winning by double-digits in the general election.

Fetterman, who promise to be "100% sedition free," also has the support of millions of grassroots donors this cycle and raised more than 1.4 million in the weeks prior to officially announcing his bid for the Senate seat, according to Politico.

With a campaign slogan of "Every county. Every vote," Fetterman's focus on grassroots organizing among voters in their communities could be the key to securing a spot on the 2021 ballot for U.S. Senate.