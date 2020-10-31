Williamsport, Pa. – Supporters of Joe Biden for President lined the Golden Strip in Williamsport Saturday morning.

A rally line formed along East Third Street near the former K-Mart Plaza around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday and lasted until around 11 a.m.

Biden supporters held campaign signs and waved American flags as some of the motorists passing by honked their support.

One Biden supporter's sign mentioned the number of coronavirus deaths – "Trump Lied Americans Died" – while another held a large Pride flag.

"Remember in November," one sign read.

"LEAVE NO DOUBT BIDEN IN TRUMP OUT VOTE VOTE," read another.

"We want to show there is a lot of support in Lycoming county even though it's considered a red county," said organizer Linda Sosniak said. "We want the democrats to feel comfortable they can go out and vote cause some people are afraid."

Sosniak said that she and her fellow Biden supporters have no plans to protest President Trump's visit at the airport in Montoursville later today.

"It doesn't matter to us that's he's coming," Sosniak said. "We were asked if we were going to do a protest and we don't have any interest in that. We want to be positive and show our support for Joe Biden."