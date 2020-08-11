Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his long-awaited pick for a running mate, selecting Senator Kamala Harris, a democratic senator and former state attorney general from California, as his choice for vice president.

Sen. Harris is the first Black woman to be named to a national political ticket by a major party.

President Trump said Sen. Kamala Harris would be "a fine choice" when asked about the veepstakes at the White House on July 29.

In May, Biden committed to selecting a woman as his running mate. The campaign had been working on narrowing the pool of VP potentials, and Sen. Harris was selected.

Multiple Democrats have already voiced their support for Biden's choice of Sen. Harris for VP. Nancy Pelosi said Sen. Harris will "continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward" in a tweet. Former President Bill Clinton called the decision as "terrific choice" and California Governor, Gavin Newson, said Harris is the "perfect choice for Joe Biden" in tweets they published today.

Harris lost her own bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination and clashed with Biden during the initial debates. The California senator criticized Biden for his record on race, noting his past work with segregationist senators and his opposition to federal school bus mandates in 1970, which affected Harris herself as a young child.

The Senator and former Vice President have a long road ahead of them leading up to the election in November.