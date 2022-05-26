A nationwide Jif Peanut Butter recall has prompted a number of related recalls from various companies who produce products containing Jif peanut butter.

The Jif recall was initiated after a salmonella outbreak caused 14 people to fall ill, including two hospitalizations, according to the CDC. The FDA issued a warning to consumers to check the labels on peanut butter products made by the J.M Smucker Company.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.

Related reading: FDA investigating salmonella outbreak from peanut butter

J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif Peanut Butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY).

A list of UPC codes are included below. This is not a complete list of UPC codes. There are products not listed that fall within the Lot Code range. FDA will continue to provide updates as they become available.

UPC Description 5150025516 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024705 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706 JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150007565 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150008026 JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008051 JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058 JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150021889 JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150024114 JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024130 JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024136 JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024137 JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024143 JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024163 JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024170 JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024174 JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024177 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024182 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024191 JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024307 JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024321 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322 JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331 JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024404 JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024540 JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024545 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024548 JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024545 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024572 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024769 JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776 JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025499 JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518 JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025542 JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025565 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025578 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150072001 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002 JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150075007 JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY 5150041418 JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150092100 JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150024705 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024177 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

Consumers who have purchased any recalled items are urged not to consume the products and to dispose of them immediately or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection to any of the below products.

Country Fresh

Country Fresh is voluntarily recalling select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing Jif Peanut Butter, as they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected products are in a clear, square, or round plastic package, marked with “best by” date printed on the label.

Voluntarily recalled items include the following products:

Brand Product UPC Size Best By Dates Snack Fresh Apples and Peanut Butter 0 74641 00044 6 6.5 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Snack Fresh Apple & Cheese Bites with Crackers 0 74641 32841 0 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Snack Sensations Apple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 0 74641 07336 5 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Giant Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter 6 88267 55369 1 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Wegmans Apple, Pretzels & Cheese with Peanut Butter 0 77890 41413 2 4.1 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Market32 Apples, Cheese & Pretzels with Peanut Butter 0 41735 04810 3 4.1 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22

Country Fresh has suspended production of the fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing Jif Peanut Butter while FDA and the supplier continue their investigation into the source of the problem.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit http://www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Consumers may also contact Country Fresh customer service at 281-453-3300 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

Fresh Del Monte

Fresh Del Monte is voluntarily recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif Peanut Butter dip.

The following products, which were sold to retailers nationwide, are under recall: Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter (5 ounce) Peanut Butter Snack Pack (4.25 ounce), Apples and Peanut Butter (6 ounce, and 5.5 ounce), and Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup.

Products subject to the voluntary recall of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper-evident seal and identified with a Del Monte “Best If Used By” (DM BIUB) date on, or before, May 30, 2022.

Any Jif Peanut Butter snack packs that were packed in fruit snack trays from September 1, 2021, through May 20, 2022, should be disposed of as well.

Consumers with questions may contact the company’s customer service desk at 305-520-8668 or 1-800-659-6500, Monday thru Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm Eastern Time, email consumers@freshdelmonte.com, or visit their website.

Recalled Product Information:

Brand Description UPC code Best If used by Del Monte Apple with Peanut Butter, 5.5 oz 717524102393 5/24/2022- 5/30/2022 Del Monte Apples & Peanut Butter dip, 6 oz. 717524720979 5/24/2022 - 5/30/2022 Del Monte Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 717524784698 5/26/2022 - 05/29/2022 Del Monte PB & J SANDWICH (Peanut Butter and Jelly), 6.4 oz 717524770806 5/24/2022 -5/28/2022 Del Monte Apple, Pretzel, Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 717524655011 5/24/2022 -5/29/2022 7-Eleven Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 052548683146 5/24/2022 - 5/26/2022 7-Eleven Celery with Peanut Butter, 4.5 oz 052548682712 5/24/2022 -05/25/2022 7-Eleven Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 52548683146 5/24/2022- 5/26/2022 Circle-K Apple Pretzel Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 717524716309 5/24/2022 -5/30/2022 Get Go Apples with Peanut Butter Dip, 5 oz 0030034937706 5/26/2022- 5/29/2022





Fudgeamentals

Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York is voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter, packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays.

These products were distributed nationwide through retail stores.

Description UPC Lot No. Packaging Type Brand WALMART MKT FDG

TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)

(C-STRWC-PBC) 681131036207 21-335 Clear

Plastic

Container Walmart WALMART MKT

FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)

HOLIDAY FUDGE

TRAY 681131400749 21-300,

21-301,

21-305 Clear

Plastic

Container Walmart PEANUT BUTTER

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

BAR (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800026 22042001,

22059010,

22083003,

22089003,

22129378 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals VARIETY TRAY (16

OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800385 22-059 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals PEANUT BUTTER

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

BITES (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800415 22-006,

22-007,

22-066,

22105161 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals

PEANUT BUTTER

FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800422 21-236,

21-307,

21-314,

21-326 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals PEANUT BUTTER

FUDGE BAR (8OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800569 22059001,

22083005,

22130393 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals TIGER BUTTER

FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800811 22059007,

22083006,

22089006,

22130394 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals

The UPC code can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode.

The lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit http://www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Consumers who have purchased impacted products should return them to the place of purchase.

Coblentz Chocolate Company

Coblentz Chocolate Company of Walnut Creek, Ohio is recalling certain Peanut Butter Products sold between November 12, 2021, and May 21, 2022. The specific products include lot numbers 1315-2140.

The products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through the Coblentz Chocolate Company retail store and other retail locations.

The recalled products include: Peanut Butter Spread, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich, Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich, Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Fudge Sampler, Peanut Butter Fudge, Buckeye Fudge, Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster, Peanut Butter Truffle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn, Select Gift Boxes: 4 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 16 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 32 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Assorted Creams, 16 oz. Assorted Creams.

Consumers who have purchased any of the items listed above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at jifrecall@CoblentzChocolates.com or 1-800-338-9341.

Wawa

Effective today, Wawa has removed two products containing Jif Peanut Butter from all stores throughout their operating area.

Of the products covered in the J.M. Smucker Co. recall, Wawa stores carried only two (2) items as follows:

Wawa Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper 4.9 oz (all codes) – All Wawa Stores

JIF Creamy Peanut Butter 16 Oz | UPC: 00051500255162 | Lot codes: 1274425 thru 2140425

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Cargill

Cargill is voluntarily recalling select lots of Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs and Fudge sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com.

This recall affects 795, 8-ounce boxes of peanut butter containing products. These products were sold between Feb. 9, 2022 and March 28, 2022.

The recalled items can be identified using the following information:

K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box

Lot 220216AC, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

Lot 220216AC, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022 K119M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box

Lot 220216AF, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

Lot 220216AF, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022 K120D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz Box

Lot 220224AA, Best if Used by Date of 4/24/2022

Lot 220219AB, Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

Lot 220215AC, Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022

Lot 220224AA, Best if Used by Date of 4/24/2022 Lot 220219AB, Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022 Lot 220215AC, Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022 K120M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz. Box

Lot 220222AA with Best if Used by Date of 4/22/2022

Lot 220218AG with Best if Used by Date of 4/18/2022

Lot 220215AE with Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022

Lot 220222AA with Best if Used by Date of 4/22/2022 Lot 220218AG with Best if Used by Date of 4/18/2022 Lot 220215AE with Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022 K121M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers - 8pc. 8 oz. Box

Lot 220302AF with Best if Used by Date of 6/2/2022

Lot 220216AJ with Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

Lot 220209AF with Best if Used by Date of 5/9/2022

Lot 220302AF with Best if Used by Date of 6/2/2022 Lot 220216AJ with Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022 Lot 220209AF with Best if Used by Date of 5/9/2022 K508 Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge - 8 oz. Box

Lot 220219AF with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

Lot 220219AF with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022 K509 Peanut Butter Fudge - 8 oz. Box

Lot 220219AC with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

No other Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate or Wilbur products are involved in this recall.

Customers who purchased this product should not consume it and dispose of or return any unconsumed portions to the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store.

To return products and/or request a refund, contact Amy Weik at Aweik@cargill.com or call 717-627-7946 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.