A nationwide Jif Peanut Butter recall has prompted a number of related recalls from various companies who produce products containing Jif peanut butter.
The Jif recall was initiated after a salmonella outbreak caused 14 people to fall ill, including two hospitalizations, according to the CDC. The FDA issued a warning to consumers to check the labels on peanut butter products made by the J.M Smucker Company.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.
Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.
J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif Peanut Butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY).
A list of UPC codes are included below. This is not a complete list of UPC codes. There are products not listed that fall within the Lot Code range. FDA will continue to provide updates as they become available.
UPC
Description
|5150025516
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025537
JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024705
JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024706
JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150007565
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150008026
JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
5150008051
JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150008058
JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150021889
JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
5150024114
JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
5150024130
JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024136
JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
5150024137
JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024143
JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024163
JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024170
JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024174
JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024177
JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024182
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
5150024191
JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024307
JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024321
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024322
JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024331
JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024404
JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
5150024540
JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024548
JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024769
JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024776
JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025499
JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025516
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025518
JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025530
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
5150025537
JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025542
JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025565
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025574
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025578
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
5150072001
JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150072002
JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150075007
JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY
5150041418
JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150092100
JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
Consumers who have purchased any recalled items are urged not to consume the products and to dispose of them immediately or return the items to their local store for a full refund.
To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection to any of the below products.
Country Fresh
Country Fresh is voluntarily recalling select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing Jif Peanut Butter, as they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
The affected products are in a clear, square, or round plastic package, marked with “best by” date printed on the label.
Voluntarily recalled items include the following products:
|Brand
|Product
|UPC
|Size
|Best By Dates
|Snack Fresh
|Apples and Peanut Butter
|0 74641 00044 6
|6.5 oz
|5/14/21 through 6/4/22
|Snack Fresh
|Apple & Cheese Bites with Crackers
|0 74641 32841 0
|4 oz
|5/14/21 through 6/4/22
|Snack Sensations
|Apple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter
|0 74641 07336 5
|4 oz
|5/14/21 through 6/4/22
|Giant
|Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter
|6 88267 55369 1
|4 oz
|5/14/21 through 6/4/22
|Wegmans
|Apple, Pretzels & Cheese with Peanut Butter
|0 77890 41413 2
|4.1 oz
|5/14/21 through 6/4/22
|Market32
|Apples, Cheese & Pretzels with Peanut Butter
|0 41735 04810 3
|4.1 oz
|5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Country Fresh has suspended production of the fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing Jif Peanut Butter while FDA and the supplier continue their investigation into the source of the problem.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit http://www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
Consumers may also contact Country Fresh customer service at 281-453-3300 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.
Fresh Del Monte
Fresh Del Monte is voluntarily recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif Peanut Butter dip.
The following products, which were sold to retailers nationwide, are under recall: Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter (5 ounce) Peanut Butter Snack Pack (4.25 ounce), Apples and Peanut Butter (6 ounce, and 5.5 ounce), and Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup.
Products subject to the voluntary recall of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper-evident seal and identified with a Del Monte “Best If Used By” (DM BIUB) date on, or before, May 30, 2022.
Any Jif Peanut Butter snack packs that were packed in fruit snack trays from September 1, 2021, through May 20, 2022, should be disposed of as well.
Consumers with questions may contact the company’s customer service desk at 305-520-8668 or 1-800-659-6500, Monday thru Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm Eastern Time, email consumers@freshdelmonte.com, or visit their website.
Recalled Product Information:
|Brand
|Description
|UPC code
|Best If used by
|Del Monte
|Apple with Peanut Butter, 5.5 oz
|717524102393
|5/24/2022- 5/30/2022
|Del Monte
|Apples & Peanut Butter dip, 6 oz.
|717524720979
|5/24/2022 - 5/30/2022
|Del Monte
|Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
|717524784698
|5/26/2022 - 05/29/2022
|Del Monte
|PB & J SANDWICH (Peanut Butter and Jelly), 6.4 oz
|717524770806
|5/24/2022 -5/28/2022
|Del Monte
|Apple, Pretzel, Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
|717524655011
|5/24/2022 -5/29/2022
|7-Eleven
|Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
|052548683146
|5/24/2022 - 5/26/2022
|7-Eleven
|Celery with Peanut Butter, 4.5 oz
|052548682712
|5/24/2022 -05/25/2022
|7-Eleven
|Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
|52548683146
|5/24/2022- 5/26/2022
|Circle-K
|Apple Pretzel Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
|717524716309
|5/24/2022 -5/30/2022
|Get Go
|Apples with Peanut Butter Dip, 5 oz
|0030034937706
|5/26/2022- 5/29/2022
Fudgeamentals
Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York is voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter, packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays.
These products were distributed nationwide through retail stores.
Description
UPC
Lot No.
Packaging Type
Brand
|WALMART MKT FDG
TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)
(C-STRWC-PBC)
|681131036207
|21-335
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Walmart
|WALMART MKT
FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)
HOLIDAY FUDGE
TRAY
|681131400749
|21-300,
21-301,
21-305
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Walmart
|PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800026
|22042001,
22059010,
22083003,
22089003,
22129378
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|VARIETY TRAY (16
OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800385
|22-059
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800415
|22-006,
22-007,
22-066,
22105161
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800422
|21-236,
21-307,
21-314,
21-326
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800569
|22059001,
22083005,
22130393
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|TIGER BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800811
|22059007,
22083006,
22089006,
22130394
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
The UPC code can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode.
The lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit http://www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Consumers who have purchased impacted products should return them to the place of purchase.
Coblentz Chocolate Company
Coblentz Chocolate Company of Walnut Creek, Ohio is recalling certain Peanut Butter Products sold between November 12, 2021, and May 21, 2022. The specific products include lot numbers 1315-2140.
The products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through the Coblentz Chocolate Company retail store and other retail locations.
The recalled products include: Peanut Butter Spread, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich, Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich, Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Fudge Sampler, Peanut Butter Fudge, Buckeye Fudge, Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster, Peanut Butter Truffle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn, Select Gift Boxes: 4 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 16 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 32 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Assorted Creams, 16 oz. Assorted Creams.
Consumers who have purchased any of the items listed above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at jifrecall@CoblentzChocolates.com or 1-800-338-9341.
Wawa
Effective today, Wawa has removed two products containing Jif Peanut Butter from all stores throughout their operating area.
Of the products covered in the J.M. Smucker Co. recall, Wawa stores carried only two (2) items as follows:
- Wawa Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper 4.9 oz (all codes) – All Wawa Stores
- JIF Creamy Peanut Butter 16 Oz | UPC: 00051500255162 | Lot codes: 1274425 thru 2140425
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
Cargill
Cargill is voluntarily recalling select lots of Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs and Fudge sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com.
This recall affects 795, 8-ounce boxes of peanut butter containing products. These products were sold between Feb. 9, 2022 and March 28, 2022.
The recalled items can be identified using the following information:
- K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box
Lot 220216AC, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022
- K119M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box
Lot 220216AF, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022
- K120D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz Box
Lot 220224AA, Best if Used by Date of 4/24/2022
Lot 220219AB, Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022
Lot 220215AC, Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022
- K120M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz. Box
Lot 220222AA with Best if Used by Date of 4/22/2022
Lot 220218AG with Best if Used by Date of 4/18/2022
Lot 220215AE with Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022
- K121M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers - 8pc. 8 oz. Box
Lot 220302AF with Best if Used by Date of 6/2/2022
Lot 220216AJ with Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022
Lot 220209AF with Best if Used by Date of 5/9/2022
- K508 Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge - 8 oz. Box
Lot 220219AF with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022
- K509 Peanut Butter Fudge - 8 oz. Box
Lot 220219AC with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022
No other Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate or Wilbur products are involved in this recall.
Customers who purchased this product should not consume it and dispose of or return any unconsumed portions to the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store.
To return products and/or request a refund, contact Amy Weik at Aweik@cargill.com or call 717-627-7946 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.