A nationwide Jif Peanut Butter recall has prompted a number of related recalls from various companies who produce products containing Jif peanut butter.

The Jif recall was initiated after a salmonella outbreak caused 14 people to fall ill, including two hospitalizations, according to the CDC. The FDA issued a warning to consumers to check the labels on peanut butter products made by the J.M Smucker Company. 

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.

Related reading: FDA investigating salmonella outbreak from peanut butter

J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif Peanut Butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY).

label.jpg

A list of UPC codes are included below. This is not a complete list of UPC codes. There are products not listed that fall within the Lot Code range. FDA will continue to provide updates as they become available.

UPC

Description

5150025516

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025537

JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024705

JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150024706

JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150007565

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150008026

JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL

5150008051

JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

5150008058

JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

5150021889

JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE

5150024114

JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE

5150024130

JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024136

JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO

5150024137

JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024143

JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

5150024163

JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024170

JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024174

JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

5150024177

JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024182

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY

5150024191

JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024307

JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024321

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024322

JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024331

JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024404

JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK

5150024540

JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

5150024545

JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH

5150024548

JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

5150024572

JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH

5150024769

JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150024776

JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150025499

JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025518

JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025530

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER

5150025542

JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150025565

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025574

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025578

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY

5150072001

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150072002

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150075007

JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY

5150041418

JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

5150092100

JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT

Consumers who have purchased any recalled items are urged not to consume the products and to dispose of them immediately or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection to any of the below products. 

Country Fresh

Country Fresh is voluntarily recalling select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing Jif Peanut Butter, as they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected products are in a clear, square, or round plastic package, marked with “best by” date printed on the label.

Voluntarily recalled items include the following products:

BrandProductUPCSizeBest By Dates
Snack FreshApples and Peanut Butter0 74641 00044 66.5 oz5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Snack FreshApple & Cheese Bites with Crackers0 74641 32841 04 oz5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Snack SensationsApple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter0 74641 07336 54 oz5/14/21 through 6/4/22
GiantApples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter6 88267 55369 14 oz5/14/21 through 6/4/22
WegmansApple, Pretzels & Cheese with Peanut Butter0 77890 41413 24.1 oz5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Market32Apples, Cheese & Pretzels with Peanut Butter0 41735 04810 34.1 oz5/14/21 through 6/4/22

Country Fresh has suspended production of the fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing Jif Peanut Butter while FDA and the supplier continue their investigation into the source of the problem.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit http://www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Consumers may also contact Country Fresh customer service at 281-453-3300 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

Fresh Del Monte

Fresh Del Monte is voluntarily recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif Peanut Butter dip.

The following products, which were sold to retailers nationwide, are under recall: Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter (5 ounce) Peanut Butter Snack Pack (4.25 ounce), Apples and Peanut Butter (6 ounce, and 5.5 ounce), and Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup.

Products subject to the voluntary recall of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables are packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper-evident seal and identified with a Del Monte “Best If Used By” (DM BIUB) date on, or before, May 30, 2022. 

Any Jif Peanut Butter snack packs that were packed in fruit snack trays from September 1, 2021, through May 20, 2022, should be disposed of as well.

Consumers with questions may contact the company’s customer service desk at 305-520-8668 or 1-800-659-6500, Monday thru Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm Eastern Time, email consumers@freshdelmonte.com, or visit their website.

Recalled Product Information:

BrandDescriptionUPC codeBest If used by
Del MonteApple with Peanut Butter, 5.5 oz7175241023935/24/2022- 5/30/2022
Del MonteApples & Peanut Butter dip, 6 oz.7175247209795/24/2022 - 5/30/2022
Del MontePeanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz7175247846985/26/2022 - 05/29/2022
Del MontePB & J SANDWICH (Peanut Butter and Jelly), 6.4 oz7175247708065/24/2022 -5/28/2022
Del MonteApple, Pretzel, Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz7175246550115/24/2022 -5/29/2022
7-ElevenPeanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz0525486831465/24/2022 - 5/26/2022
7-ElevenCelery with Peanut Butter, 4.5 oz0525486827125/24/2022 -05/25/2022
7-ElevenPeanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz525486831465/24/2022- 5/26/2022
Circle-KApple Pretzel Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz7175247163095/24/2022 -5/30/2022
Get GoApples with Peanut Butter Dip, 5 oz00300349377065/26/2022- 5/29/2022

Fudgeamentals

Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York is voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter, packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays.

These products were distributed nationwide through retail stores.

Description

UPC

Lot No.

Packaging Type

Brand

WALMART MKT FDG
TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)
(C-STRWC-PBC)		68113103620721-335Clear
Plastic
Container		Walmart
WALMART MKT
FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)
HOLIDAY FUDGE
TRAY		68113140074921-300,
21-301,
21-305		Clear
Plastic
Container		Walmart
PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580002622042001,
22059010,
22083003,
22089003,
22129378		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals
VARIETY TRAY (16
OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580038522-059Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580041522-006,
22-007,
22-066,
22105161		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals

PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580042221-236,
21-307,
21-314,
21-326		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580056922059001,
22083005,
22130393		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals
TIGER BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		84023580081122059007,
22083006,
22089006,
22130394		Clear
Plastic
Container		Fudgeamentals

 The UPC code can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode.

The lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit http://www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Consumers who have purchased impacted products should return them to the place of purchase.

Coblentz Chocolate Company

Coblentz Chocolate Company of Walnut Creek, Ohio is recalling certain Peanut Butter Products sold between November 12, 2021, and May 21, 2022.  The specific products include lot numbers 1315-2140.

The products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through the Coblentz Chocolate Company retail store and other retail locations.

The recalled products include: Peanut Butter Spread, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich, Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich, Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Fudge Sampler, Peanut Butter Fudge, Buckeye Fudge, Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster, Peanut Butter Truffle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn, Select Gift Boxes: 4 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 16 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 32 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Assorted Creams, 16 oz. Assorted Creams.

Consumers who have purchased any of the items listed above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at jifrecall@CoblentzChocolates.com or 1-800-338-9341.

Wawa

Effective today, Wawa has removed two products containing Jif Peanut Butter from all stores throughout their operating area. 

Of the products covered in the J.M. Smucker Co. recall, Wawa stores carried only two (2) items as follows:

  • Wawa Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper 4.9 oz (all codes) – All Wawa Stores
  • JIF Creamy Peanut Butter 16 Oz | UPC: 00051500255162 | Lot codes: 1274425 thru 2140425

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Cargill 

Cargill is voluntarily recalling select lots of Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs and Fudge sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com.

This recall affects 795, 8-ounce boxes of peanut butter containing products. These products were sold between Feb. 9, 2022 and March 28, 2022.

The recalled items can be identified using the following information:

  • K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box
    Lot 220216AC, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022
  • K119M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box
    Lot 220216AF, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022
  • K120D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz Box
    Lot 220224AA, Best if Used by Date of 4/24/2022
    Lot 220219AB, Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022
    Lot 220215AC, Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022
  • K120M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz. Box
    Lot 220222AA with Best if Used by Date of 4/22/2022
    Lot 220218AG with Best if Used by Date of 4/18/2022
    Lot 220215AE with Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022
  • K121M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers - 8pc. 8 oz. Box
    Lot 220302AF with Best if Used by Date of 6/2/2022
    Lot 220216AJ with Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022
    Lot 220209AF with Best if Used by Date of 5/9/2022
  • K508 Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge - 8 oz. Box
    Lot 220219AF with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022
  • K509 Peanut Butter Fudge - 8 oz. Box
    Lot 220219AC with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

No other Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate or Wilbur products are involved in this recall.

Customers who purchased this product should not consume it and dispose of or return any unconsumed portions to the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store.

To return products and/or request a refund, contact Amy Weik at Aweik@cargill.com or call 717-627-7946 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

