Jersey Shore, Pa. – The Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit alleges that two Jersey Shore women possessed suspected bath salts with the intent to distribute them.

According to Detective Sarah A. Edkin, Brandi A. Teneyck, 44, possessed approximately 183 grams of suspected bath salts in the area of 418 South Main St., Jersey Shore Borough, on Dec. 16.

Teneyck allegedly possessed suspected bath salts in a Marilyn Monroe lock box under a mattress in her bedroom, according to police.

Edkin alleges that an NEU informant purchased approximately 2.69 grams of suspected bath salts for $140 from Taylor M. Kanski, 26, at the same address on Dec. 15.

"CI contacted Taylor Kanski at cellular number...to arrange the purchase of bath salts. Kanski agreed to the sale," Edkin claims.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence shared by Kanski and Teneyck executed Dec. 16, Edkin said. Suspected bath salts were found in the possession of both Teneyck and Kanski, police claim.

"A small 'flowered' box was found in the living room containing various in color packaging materials, a digital scale and approximately one gram of suspected bath salts," Edkin wrote of narcotics reportedly seized from Kanski.

Kanski was charged with one ungraded felony count of delivery of a controlled substance, one third-degree felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, one ungraded felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Since Jan. 13, Kanski has been incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley. She's set for a Feb. 3 preliminary hearing.

Tenecyk was charged with one ungraded felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Lepley set Tenecyk's bail at $20,000 unsecured.

A third person, Lee J. Brungard, 29, of Linden, was at the residence when the search warrant was served on Dec. 16. Brungard has been charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.

