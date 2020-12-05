Jersey Shore, Pa. – In Jersey Shore, a young woman recently told Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police that her boyfriend hit her in the face, broke her lip open, and choked her.

Noah A. Fox-Carr, 25, of Dauphin, is accused of assaulting the female between 1:35 p.m. and 2:26 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the 600 block of South Broad Street, Jersey Shore.

The female told Officer Jordan Mahosky that she was taking a nap when Fox-Car asked for a pillow. She said no and "that was his reasoning for hitting her," Mahosky wrote.

She tried to leave with her young daughter, "but Noah grabbed her before she could get out of the door. Noah then forced her on to the couch and put his hands on her neck, applying pressure and restricting her breathing," Mahosky said.

The female was seen at the Jersey Shore emergency room, where she was diagnosed with a concussion, according to the complaint.

Fox-Carr is charged with one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, and one summary count of harassment.