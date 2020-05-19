Using Christmas and birthday money, a male juvenile allegedly purchased medical marijuana from his foster mother multiple times in Watson Township, Lycoming County, state police at Montoursville reported.

Melanie A. Summers, 32, of Park Dr., Jersey Shore, is accused of selling medical marijuana to her foster son three times between Aug. 1, 2019, and May 11, 2020, Trooper Robert Jacobs wrote in a May 15 affidavit.

Summers allegedly gave the juvenile alcoholic beverages on July 4, 2019, and May 13, 2020.

In Aug. 2019, the juvenile said he asked Summers if he could try the marijuana she was smoking, according to Jacobs' affidavit.

At that time, Summers allegedly "allowed the juvenile to smoke marijuana out of a 'bowl.' The juvenile stated Summers told him if he wanted to smoke more marijuana, he, the juvenile, would have to purchase it from her," Jacobs wrote.

Summers acquired a medical marijuana card licensed by the state of Pennsylvania at an unknown date, according to police.

The juvenile reportedly told police that Summers sold him an eighth of processed marijuana for $40 and two cartridges of liquid marijuana for $50-80.

"The juvenile related he never tried marijuana prior to Summers' first interaction. The juvenile related he spent his Christmas and birthday money on the marijuana," Jacobs wrote.

Summers was charged with one ungraded felony count of delivery of a controlled substance, three third degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, three first degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of a minor, and one third degree misdemeanor count of selling or furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Gary A. Whiteman set Summers' bail at $15,000 bail on May 16. Summers was committed to the Lycoming County Prison, unable to post bail.

Summers is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Gary C. Lepley on May 20.

