Jersey Shore, Pa. – A 34-year-old pony named Daisy didn't receive necessary veterinary care and now her owner faces neglect charges, the Lycoming County SPCA reports.

Susan Eck, 59, of Jersey Shore, was charged on Jan. 6 with one misdemeanor and one summary count of neglect of animal, Lycoming County Court records show.

Lycoming County SPCA Humane Officer Betsy Sparling said she responded to Eck's home in the 800 block of Fillman Road, Jersey Shore, regarding a white pony with overgrown hooves and an odd gait on Nov. 13.

The owner wasn't home so a door hanger was left. Eck and Sparling spoke via telephone on Nov. 17, according to the complaint.

"Eck last did the hooves in May and has been waiting for her son to assist her. Eck stated the pony has never been seen by a vet," Sparling said.

Eck met with Sparling on Nov. 23 and Sparling viewed the pony named Daisy.

"Eck said that she did the hooves the best she could. The hooves are still curved and thick," Sparling wrote.

Concerned over Daisy's "bad hooves" and heavy curly coat (a symptom of Cushing's disease), Sparling asked Eck to make an appointment with veterinarian Amanda Paulhamus.

"Per A. Paulhamus, the Cushing's would need to be treated and then the hooves, because of the Cushing's isn't treated the hooves will never get better - untreated Cushing's leads to Laminitis which untreated leads to slipper foot," Sparling wrote.

On Dec. 1, Sparling said she called Eck and left a message to find out about the vet appointment.

On Dec. 9, Sparling called again and left a message for Eck, giving until Friday Dec. 11 to hear back from her about the vet.

On Dec. 11, Sparling called Paulhamus, who also had not heard from Eck, according to the complaint.

On Dec. 14, Sparling reported that Eck still had not contacted her.

On Dec. 21, Sparling checked back at Eck's address and confirmed the pony named Daisy still was alive and in the pasture near its shelter.

"There was no answer to the door. A door hanger was left," Sparling wrote.

Eck was charged with neglect of animal on Jan. 6.

Eck's awaiting a preliminary hearing by Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on Feb. 10.

