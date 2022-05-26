Jersey Shore, Pa. — Two Jersey Shore Area School District teachers are being honored for their role in Pennsylvania education, both at the state level and locally.

The district boasts a finalist for Pennsylvania’s state Teacher of The Year award in Brooke Menzen, while Jonathan Palumbo earned Teacher of the Year for Jersey Shore high school this school year.

Brooke Menzen

A Jersey Shore High School English teacher, Menzen is one of 12 finalists in the running for Pennsylvania Teacher of The Year for 2023. If Menzen receives the honor, she will be entered into competition to become national Teacher of The Year.

District Superintendent Brian Ulmer said, “Whoever is selected as Pennsylvania Teacher of The Year is then put in the poll for national Teacher of The Year.”

Ulmer said it’s a “testament to the education” that Jersey Shore students receive, before also pointing out that Menzen was herself a graduate from the district.

“Not only is she really impacting out system, but she’s a product of our system,” Ulmer said.

If she is selected, Menzen will have access to “a yearlong, one-of-a-kind professional learning and development experience,” according the state department of educations website.

Menzen said she was nominated for state Teacher of The Year by High School assistant principal Elizabeth Segraves.

The requirements for state Teacher of The Year include each finalist submitting a recorded video of themselves demonstrating effective teaching strategies. They must also go through a series of interviews.

Finalists will then be recognized at the Department of Education’s annual Standards Aligned System Institute, where the state Teacher of The Year will be formally selected.

“I’m very honored to have been nominated and to have made it this far,” Menzen said, “I do love teaching. I think it is a fantastic profession, and I like helping the students as much as possible.”

“She is an incredible educator,” Ulmer said, “I have personally been in her classroom and watched her teach. Students respond very positively to her. She’s very creative in what she does to engage her students. It’s well deserved.”

Jonathan Palumbo

Jersey Shore Area High School has honored Menzen's fellow English teacher, Jonathan Palumbo, as their Teacher of the Year.

“Mr. Palumbo is not only a great teacher but also our swimming coach,” Ulmer said, “kids respond to him really well and look up to him as a mentor. So, I’m not surprised that he’s recognized by students as the high school teacher of the year.”

He received an engraved plaque that will hang in the halls of the high school.

Palumbo was voted the school's Teacher of The Year by the student body.

The school also acknowledged three other runners-up on their Facebook page: Kimberlee Sweet, English teacher; Eric Hess, gym teacher; and Robert Fox, math teacher.

“They’re great educators,” Ulmer said, “obviously it means a lot that their students not only nominated them, but then the student body voted on that.”

