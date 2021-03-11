Jersey Shore, Pa. – Homeowners in the borough limits of Jersey Shore Borough may be eligible to receive up to $65,000 in home improvements from the HOME Existing Owner-Occupied Housing Program. Residents should apply early to be placed on the waiting list.

SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) manages the program on behalf of the borough. Interested residents may call SEDA-COG’s Stacy Anderson at 800-326-9310, ext. 7215.

Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of contract signing.

“Eligible homeowners can enjoy a rehabilitated home at no cost to them while we help them from start to finish, from obtaining a contractor, managing the project, to anything that may arise during or after the rehabilitation process,” said Teri Provost, director of the agency's Housing Rehabilitation program.

Qualifications:

The home must be located within the Borough limits, not just a Jersey Shore address

Own the home or have Life Rights to live in it

Meet income qualifications based on household size

Be current on local taxes and municipal utility bills

Provide proof of homeowner’s insurance

If located in a flood zone, provide proof of flood insurance

Live in the home an additional five years

Additional requirements may apply

Annual Gross Income Limits According to Family Size: