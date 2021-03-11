Jersey Shore, Pa. – Homeowners in the borough limits of Jersey Shore Borough may be eligible to receive up to $65,000 in home improvements from the HOME Existing Owner-Occupied Housing Program. Residents should apply early to be placed on the waiting list.
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) manages the program on behalf of the borough. Interested residents may call SEDA-COG’s Stacy Anderson at 800-326-9310, ext. 7215.
Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of contract signing.
“Eligible homeowners can enjoy a rehabilitated home at no cost to them while we help them from start to finish, from obtaining a contractor, managing the project, to anything that may arise during or after the rehabilitation process,” said Teri Provost, director of the agency's Housing Rehabilitation program.
Qualifications:
- The home must be located within the Borough limits, not just a Jersey Shore address
- Own the home or have Life Rights to live in it
- Meet income qualifications based on household size
- Be current on local taxes and municipal utility bills
- Provide proof of homeowner’s insurance
- If located in a flood zone, provide proof of flood insurance
- Live in the home an additional five years
- Additional requirements may apply
Annual Gross Income Limits According to Family Size:
- Single resident: $36,350
- Family of two: $41,550
- Family of three: $46,750
- Family of four: $51,900
- Family of five: $56,100