Williamsport, Pa. – State prison time up to 10 years awaits a Jersey Shore man recently sentenced for the sexual abuse of children.

Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas Judge Marc F. Lovecchio handed down the sentence to Gary E. Probst Jr., 48, on Jan. 5.

Probst pleaded guilty to second-degree felony sexual abuse of children - photo/film on computer sexual acts permitting child, and one third-degree felony count of unlawful contact with a minor, on Oct. 16, 2020.

Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police said Probst exchanged sexually explicit photos with a Dauphin County female teenage minor in June 2019, The Lock Haven Express reported.

Probst was sentenced by Lovecchio to a cumulative state prison term of 48 months minimum and 120 months maximum confinement.

He must pay the costs of prosecution, submit a DNA sample and register as a sex offender for 25 years.

He'll get 102 days credit for time served.

Docket sheet