Williamsport, Pa. – A Jersey Shore man recently was sentenced for possessing bath salts with the intent to deliver them.

Alex Bower, 28, pleaded guilty on May 19 to one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and two misdemeanor counts each of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bower was arrested on Aug. 26 by Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Officer Tyler Bierly.

Bower was sentenced on May 19 by Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts to 20 to 49 days county jail with 49 days credit for time served. He'll serve an aggregate three years of probation with three months of electronic monitoring. Bower must forfeit $2,727 to the Commonwealth and perform 50 hours of community service. He must pay a $100 Act 198 fee.

