Williamsport, Pa. -- For selling methamphetamine on Allegheny Street, a Jersey Shore man recently was sentenced in Lycoming County Court.

Shawn M. Stine, 41, pleaded guilty on May 10 to one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

President Judge Nancy L. Butts sentenced Stine to 18 months probation for the felony charge, and a consecutive six months of probation for the paraphernalia charge.

Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Officer Tyler Bierly said Stine sold approximately one gram of methamphetamine to two females in the 300 block of Allegheny Street on Feb. 21.

Police served a search warrant on Stine's residence later that day and seized an orange digital scale, $96 cash, a zippered pouch that had "Mike" written on it with a syringe, a string formed into a tourniquet, a smoking pipe with burnt residue, and a small ziploc bag with a very small amount of methamphetamine.

As part of his sentence, Stine also must pay the cost of prosecution, a $100 Act 198 fee, perform 50 hours of community service and undergo a drug and alcohol assessment.

