Williamsport, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man with three active cases that involve controlled substances pled guilty Wednesday in Lycoming County Court.

Christopher Robert Evans faced a maximum sentence of 14 years and 90 days if convicted on the three counts. That sentence would include a $13,000 fine for court cost and related issues.

Instead of the lengthy jail sentence, the 40-year-old Evans pled guilty to a several misdemeanors and was entered into the drug program.

If Evans graduates from the program, he will be released on five years of probation, six months of electric monitoring, and 100 hours of community service. He will also be responsible for various amounts of restitution and court costs.

As part of the plea deal, a third-degree felony charge will remain on Evans' record until completion of the drug program. After that point, it will be dismissed.

Evans was charged with a total of 10 counts, but pleda guilty to three with the possibility of having the felony dismissed. Evans pled guilty to third-degree misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, possession of a controlled substance, and a summary charge of accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.

Evans was accused of leaving the scene of an accident twice and being in possession of a small amount of heroin.

