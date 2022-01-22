Jersey Shore, Pa. —An assault that allegedly took place more than a decade ago landed a Lock Haven man in prison.

Patrick Charles Nellis, 30, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after authorities said a forensic interview conducted with two juvenile sisters showed a sexual assault took place on May 13, 2021.

According to the report, Nellis removed one of the juveniles, who was five years old at the time, from a bedroom and took her to an isolated area of the home.

The juvenile told authorities Nellis performed oral sex on her and digitally penetrated her. Nellis allegedly then made the juvenile perform oral sex on him.

Authorities said they were informed of another incident when Nellis allegedly made one of the juveniles perform dances on him.

Nellis was charged with first-degree felony rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and unlawful contact with minors.

Court records show Nellis was also charged with second-degree felony statutory sexual assault, first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and second-degree indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Nellis is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail as he awaits a Jan. 26 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet