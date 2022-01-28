Jersey Shore, Pa. —A little girl moved away from an older man after saying “no” several times as they watched a movie.

Two relatives of the juvenile came forward on Jan. 15 to report an incident that had allegedly taken place the night prior. According to a report from Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, the man touched the juvenile’s chest while sat together watching a movie.

Ronald Larue Fisher, 61, of Jersey Shore allegedly asked the juvenile if he could touch her butt, too. Officers said as Fisher requested this of the juvenile, he held out his hand causing the juvenile to pull away.

The juvenile remained away from Fisher the rest of the night until the incident was reported the next day.

Fisher was charged with two third-degree felonies in corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. He was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault without the consent of others.

After being arraigned by Magistrate Judge Denise Dieter, Fisher was transported to the Lycoming County Prison and held on $99,000 monetary bail. He will face Dieter again on Feb. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

