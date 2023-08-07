Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man told police he takes pictures of anyone who “crosses his path” including children, investigators said.

After a warning to stop, Lycoming Regional Police officers took Robert Nothstein into custody near the 400 block of South Main Street in Jersey Shore, according to a release. Police responded twice Sunday after callers reported Nothstein for his behavior.

Nothstein allegedly approached a mother and daughter as they walked down an alley in Jersey Shore and began taking photographs, police said.

Officers spoke with Nothstein, telling him his behavior was inappropriate, according to the release. Nothstein allegedly said he documents and photographs everybody around him, including children.

Police were dispatched to the area later in the day after a second group of people complained about Nothstein. The accuser confronted Nothstein at one point, according to police.

Nothstein allegedly pulled out a firearm, telling the man to “keep his kids away from me” and to “f**k off” as the weapon was pointed at him.

Police located Nothstein at his apartment near the area and took him into custody. Nothstein is being charged with possession of an instrument of crime and disorderly conduct. He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

