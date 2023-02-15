Jersey Shore, Pa. — After attending his divorce hearing, a man allegedly became upset, choked a woman and threw her to the floor, causing a broken wrist and concussion.

The alleged assault occurred on Feb. 13 near the 900 block of Allegheny Street. Charles Lee Hill, 46, of Jersey Shore told the accuser he loved her and she wasn’t going to divorce him, Lycoming Regional Police said.

Demanding her cell phone, Hill, became aggressive, grabbing the woman by the throat, according to the affidavit.

She struggled to break free and breath, then punched Hill in the face. Hill retaliated by throwing her to the kitchen floor, causing her to strike her head, right arm, and wrist on the ground, police said.

“[Accuser] is currently being treated at the emergency room department for a possible broken wrist and concussion,” Officer Tyler Bierly wrote.

While at the hospital, police said a lethality assessment was completed. “Charles has choked her before and is constantly jealous,” Bierly wrote.

Hill is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $75,000 monetary bail, facing charges of second-degree felony strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Denise Dieter on Feb. 22 for a preliminary hearing.

