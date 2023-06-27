Lock Haven, Pa. — A Clinton County Judge handed down the longest term allowable in Pennsylvania to a man accused of shooting a dog and leaving it for dead at the side of a road.

James Standridge will spend at least the next 30 months inside a state prison after being sentenced on two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. The sentence could max out at 14 years.

“In ten years as a judge, I have never sentenced a defendant in the aggravated range [of the PA sentencing guidelines], but that will change today,” Judge Michael Salisbury said. “You didn’t show Lucky any mercy, and likewise, this court will not show you mercy now.”

The 34-year-old Standridge was ordered to pay full restitution for medical expenses of the dog, something he fought when entering a guilty plea.

Standridge balked at the request for restitution, according to a release. He allegedly claimed the SPCA had raised “more than $10,000” in fundraising for Luna, who has since been fostered and renamed Lucky.

Standridge pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals by torture and aggravated cruelty to animals by inflicting serious bodily injury earlier this year. Both are third-degree felonies.

Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse told the court there was essentially no plea agreement with Standridge. Strouse said the court is free to use its own discretion sentencing.

