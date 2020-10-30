Jersey Shore, Pa. – A Jersey Shore man is accused of raping a woman, the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department reported.

TVRPD Officer Tyler Bierly wrote in an Oct. 29 affidavit that Joshua K. Morehart, 31, "did forcibly penetrate the victims vagina with his penis on three separate occasions, mid September, October 8th, and October 28th, 2020."

The most recent alleged sexual assault was reported in Jersey Shore Borough around 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 28, Bierly said.

The woman told police that Morehart asked her for help blowing up an air mattress around 2 a.m. on Oct. 28. They went outside and "he proceeded to tell her to get down on the ground in front of his Jeep," Bierly wrote.

After the alleged sexual assault, "[the woman] stated that she was told to 'go clean up and don't say anything," Bierly wrote.

The woman went to Geisinger Jersey Shore Medical Center for a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam, according to the affidavit.

The nurse "noted dirt under the fingernails, consistent with her story that she was on her hands in the gravel," Bierly said.

"[The woman] told me that this is the third time that she was raped by Morehart," Bierly wrote.

Morehart was charged with three felony counts of rape forcible compulsion, one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, three felony counts of sexual assault, and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

Morehart was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on Oct. 29.

