Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Jersey Shore football player has passed away following a head injury he sustained during a football game last Friday.

The Engle family shared the heartbreaking update with the Jersey Shore Area School District, which posted the announcement on its Facebook page Saturday evening.

"Max has been fighting hard throughout this week, but he needed to move on to fulfill a greater purpose," the statement read. "On Friday, September 15th, he joined the Lord and those who loved him and have gone before him. Please know he felt all your love and prayers."

Engle collapsed as he was walking off the field on Sept. 8, with just seconds left in the game at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium in Selinsgrove. Jersey Shore Superintendend Dr. Brian Ulmer shared an update on Engle's condition four days later, saying the teen's condition "has rapidly declined and medical prognosis is not good."

Communities around the region wore orange on Thursday to show support for the family and a fundraiser for the family organized by Engle's best friend, Liam McClain, raised nearly $55,000.

"The generous gifts you have bestowed upon our family will be used to honor Max as well as to move forward a message of togetherness, community and love," the family said.

The family offered thanks for the community support and thoughts and prayers for Engle's teammates and friends and everyone who was affected by the tragedy.

"He will be greatly missed every single day and we know he will be with us in everything we do," the statement said. "Although Max's next adventure is not what we thought, we know he is doing greater things than we had hoped for him."

