Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Jersey Shore football player remains hospitalized Saturday morning after he collapsed in the final moments of the game Friday night, officials say.

With just seconds left in the 21-21 tie game at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium in Selinsgrove, the player suddenly collapsed as he was walking off the field, according to witnesses.

Jersey Shore Superintendent Dr. Brian Ulmer issued a statement this morning about the incident:

"On Friday evening, a Jersey Shore Area Senior High School student athlete collapsed towards the end of a varsity football game at Selinsgrove High School.

The student was taken from the field by ambulance and is currently in the hospital. There is no further word on the student’s condition at this time, but the family has requested thoughts and prayers from our school community.

The district would like to thank the Selinsgrove School District coaches, players, staff and administration for their support on the field and off since the incident."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.