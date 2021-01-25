Jersey Shore, Pa. – A Jersey Shore father allegedly caused injuries to his son by punching him multiple times in the face, Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police reported.

Daniel Fox, 33, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment on Jan. 4.

Fox is accused of fracturing his child's orbital socket at a residence in Jersey Shore Borough between 8 p.m. and 8:53 p.m. on Aug. 2, TVRPD Patrolman Jordan Mahosky said.

Fox came to pick up his son from a friend's house but allegedly began punching him in the face when told by his son that he was going to grab his stuff, according to the complaint.

The juvenile required three stitches for a laceration to his right ear, Mahosky reported.

"After the assault Fox realized that [the juvenile's] ear was bleeding so he took him to Geisinger Hospital in Jersey Shore. Fox told [his son] to tell the staff there that he got into a fight with a friend," Mahosky alleged.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley set Fox's bail at $20,000 unsecured at a preliminary arraignment on Jan. 7. Fox is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Lepley on Jan. 27.

Docket sheet