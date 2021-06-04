DSC_0026_edit small.jpg

From left to right, Sheila Packer, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness Manager; Matt Patterson, President, Happy in the Valley, LLC and Owner of Jersey Mike’s Lewisburg; and Jersey Mike’s Associates Lauren Yost, Jenelle Yarger, Holly Deveaux, and Samantha Paules.  

Lewisburg, Pa. - Evangelical Community Health and Wellness was recently presented a check nearing $15,000 by Jersey Mike’s Subs in Lewisburg to support health education programs and low/no cost screens provided by the Hospital to members in the community.

Each year in March, Jersey Mike’s franchises pick a charity of choice to give back to the community in which they work.

Donations throughout the month and 100% of sales on their actual Day of Giving (not just profits, but all proceeds that day) were given to Evangelical.

The Lewisburg franchise has supported the Hospital since its opening in 2016.


