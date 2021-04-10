Williamsport, Pa. – Police are looking for leads after an unidentified white male robbed Jersey Mike's Subs at gunpoint Friday.

"An extensive search of the area was conducted for the suspect with negative results," Williamsport Bureau of Police Chief Damon Hagan said.

Officers were dispatched to 201 Basin Street for the report of an armed robbery at approximately 5:46 p.m. on April 9.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the actor entered the restaurant, brandished a pistol, and robbed the business of cash," Hagan said.

The actor is described as a white male, approximately 6'2" tall and 250 lbs, wearing a black zippered hoodie, sunglasses, gloves and an orange and white baseball cap.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Patrol Division is following up on this case.

Anyone with information or leads is asked to contact Patrol Officer Thaddaeus Trafford at ttrafford@cityofwilliamsport.org or 570-327-7624.