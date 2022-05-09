Jamie Spencer.jpg
Albright Studios/Jamie Spencer

After leading St. John Neumann to its first state championship game appearance in 50 years, head boys basketball coach Jamie Spencer is stepping down. 

In a letter explaining his decision, Spencer stated, "Balancing life with a part-time hobby is rather tough...I missed a great deal of my son's games this past season. That was especially hard. My family sacrifices so much already."

Spencer, a Williamsport grad, concludes a brief, two-year stint with the Knights. He has also been the head boys basketball coach at both Montgomery and Montoursville. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!