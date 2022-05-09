After leading St. John Neumann to its first state championship game appearance in 50 years, head boys basketball coach Jamie Spencer is stepping down.

In a letter explaining his decision, Spencer stated, "Balancing life with a part-time hobby is rather tough...I missed a great deal of my son's games this past season. That was especially hard. My family sacrifices so much already."

Spencer, a Williamsport grad, concludes a brief, two-year stint with the Knights. He has also been the head boys basketball coach at both Montgomery and Montoursville.

