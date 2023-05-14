Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library is partnering with Iron Valley Real Estate and M&T Bank to answer all of your questions about the home buying process.

This program is ideal for first-time buyers and those who are curious about homebuyer support programs.

The program, called “Considering Home Ownership: Your Questions Answered,” will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 in the third-floor Lowry Room.

Join Erica Mowrey and some of her team members from Iron Valley Real Estate and Merrill Smith from M&T Bank for professional advice about buying a home. Are you a first-time buyer? Not sure if you have enough money saved or a high enough credit score to qualify for a mortgage? You’d be surprised what programs are out there, and with the right lender and real estate team supporting you, they can guide you down the path to homeownership. Even if you are thinking of buying down the road, it doesn’t hurt to get some great resources and meet people who can help you when you are ready.

“Starting my career in education and then transitioning to real estate, I have learned that the most important thing for first-time buyers when starting their home search is FIRST getting educated on the home buying process,” Mowrey said.

Registration is requested. Register at calendar.jvbrown.edu or call (570) 326-0536.

