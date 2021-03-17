Williamsport, Pa. – Library donations at the circulation desk have been, and continue to be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but patrons can now drop off any unwanted books, DVDs, audiobooks, or music CDs at the designated donation day, Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will be waiting on the east-side entrance on State Street to help unload cars.

Donated materials will be sold at the Friends of James V. Brown Library Book Store on the third floor of the Welch Children's Wing and at future book sales. The proceeds will be used for library programming beyond the normal budget allocation.

The Friends request that donations be in gently-used conditions.

Donations should NOT include textbooks, encyclopedias, magazines, or books damaged by mold or mildew.

For the safety of all participants, please wear a mask while making a donation.