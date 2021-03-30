Williamsport, Pa. – Jersey Shore State Bank recently contributed $1,000 to the James V. Brown Library, which will be used to support the 2021 Author Gala fundraising event. Though few details are available about the Gala at this time, the library has announced that it will feature special guest and best-selling author David Baldacci.

Baldacci specializes in suspense stories and legal thrillers with popular works such as The Camel Club, King and Maxwell, and Absolute Power, which was adapted into a film starring Clint Eastwood.

“Money raised is used to make the Library the place to go to learn, connect, and grow. It provides funds to enhance our programs, reach out to childcare facilities and our rural population, keep our building beautiful and welcoming, and provide the right books at the right time to our community members,” said Barbara S. McGary, Brown Library Executive Director. “The 2020 Gala had to be postponed, and this year we are in the process of reimagining how we will present this much-loved and well-attended event to the community. Details will be forthcoming.”