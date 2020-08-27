Williamsport, Pa. -- John and Judy Maietta, residents of Mechanicsburg who formerly lived in the Williamsport area, have provided a $20,000 gift to the James V. Brown Library to assist in digitizing the library's local newspaper archive collection. The now-complete project is available for anyone to view here.

The Maiettas' and other donations and grants were used to digitize the library's local newspaper microfilms, including the Williamsport Sun-Gazette and its predecessors, the Grit and other publications from the year 1807 to the present.

Prior to COVID-19 shutdowns, John Maietta regularly gave historical presentations at the library.

Now that the project is complete, the history of our area and its people as documented in local newspapers is available for keyword search both in and out of the library. The newly-searchable data can help enable research into family history, events, the history of community organizations, and much more.

The public database, available anywhere through the internet, contains all public domain content (everything published through December 31, 1922) and some copyrighted content. The internal database, which includes copyrighted content, is only available through the library's internet connection. Patrons may request clippings from internal-only archives for a fee.