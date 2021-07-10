Williamsport, Pa. - Dana Borick Brigandi has had an active presence in the community for a number of years.

Brigandi, a former employee of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, has recently been promoted to development, marketing, and programming director. She succeeds Robin Glossner, who retired on June 30, after 13 years in the role.

“I am very excited for this new role, which will allow me to passionately raise funds for one of the oldest and most respected organizations in Lycoming County,” Brigandi said.

Since 2012, Brigandi has had various roles at the library, most recently as director of marketing and programming.

“The Library has consistently adapted to meet the needs of the community, and our new fundraising initiatives will ensure that the James V. Brown Library is the place to go to learn, connect, and grow for many generations to come," Brigandi said.

She has a master’s degree in library science from Clarion University; a master’s degree in liberal arts from Lock Haven University; and a professional fundraising certificate from Boston University.

Brigandi is a member of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, the American Library Association, and past chair of the West Branch chapter of the Pennsylvania Library Association.

She also is a board member of the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport, and a sustainer in the Junior League of Williamsport and a graduate of Leadership Lycoming.

Prior to working for the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, she was employed by Lycoming College and Lock Haven University.

Brigandi resides in South Williamsport with her husband, Ben, and their two daughters.