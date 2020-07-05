Williamsport -- The James V. Brown Library is planning to expand services again beginning on July 6. The following changes are taking place:

Patrons may browse the library's collection, including the children's wing and teen area. Toys and some of the library furniture have been removed to encourage social distancing.

Passport services will be available by appointment only starting on July 13.

Services that were expanded as of June 15 will remain the same:

Public computers are available for patrons to use. The computers have been moved to promote physical distancing.

Printing, scanning, copying, genealogy requests, stamps, and other help desk services are available.

Holds pick-ups are still available at Market Street. The holds pick-up desk will be located inside the Market Street door.

Fees for DVDs are back. Fees can be paid at the help desk.

What is not changing:

You must wear a mask or other face covering to pick up holds or to come into the Library.

Books and other materials must be returned to the book drop. The only drop-off open is the one next to the Welch Wing door on Edwin Street.

Hours are still 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sundays.

Continue entering the library through the Edwin Street door to the Welch Wing. Patrons may exit through any other open door.

The library staff will continue cleaning and sanitizing regularly. Plexiglass shields have been installed in front of all desks, and returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours before returning to circulation.