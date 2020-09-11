Williamsport, Pa. -- The James V. Brown Library is joining public libraries across the country in offering free access to the same ebook for a two-week period through the Libraries Transform Book Pick. This pick is Lauren Francis-Sharma's epic saga, Book of the Little Axe, published by Atlantic Monthly Press.

From September 14 through September 28, ebook copies of Book of the Little Axe will be available without wait lists or holds through OverDrive. Readers only need a library card and the Libby app to borrow and read the book during the free period.

Ambitious and masterfully wrought, Book of the Little Axe is an incredible journey spanning decades and oceans, from Trinidad to the American West during the tumultuous days of warring colonial powers and westward expansion.

In a starred review, Booklist said Francis-Sharma “offers fascinating characters across the broad sweep of the American continent at a time of great tumult, warring colonial powers, the spread of slavery, and expansion West” and described the story as a “compelling saga of family bonds, ambitions, and desires, all subject to the vagaries of powerful historical forces.”

Programs like the Libraries Transform Book Pick help showcase how libraries like Brown Library are continuing to serve their communities during challenging times by providing digital content and virtual services people need now more than ever.

Over the last few months, the Brown Library has expanded access to electronic content, found innovative ways to continue programming virtually, and provided free Take and Make kits for family engagement.

The selection of Book of the Little Axe for the Libraries Transform Book Pick was made in consultation with experts at Booklist. Atlantic Monthly Press is providing this title to public libraries for simultaneous use for two weeks at no cost.