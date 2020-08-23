Williamsport, Pa. -- Preserving family videos and home movies is a great way to make sure you don’t lose precious memories of your loved ones. To help with this task, the James V. Brown Library is now offering a service to convert VHS tapes to DVDs. You can even create multiple copies of personal DVDs for $15 for the conversion of each tape, plus $1 per disc for DVDs, making this a perfect gift for loved ones.

This service is intended for home movies. The library cannot accept copyrighted material for conversion, such as studio-produced movies, recordings from television, or tapes of events that were professionally produced.

Fill out the online form located under VHS to DVD conversions in the Services section of the website. Your personal DVDs never leave the library.